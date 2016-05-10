May 10 Fitch:

* Fitch - Investors targeting African banks despite high risks

* Fitch - With exception of South Africa, sub-saharan African banks tend to have highly speculative fundamental credit quality

* Fitch - Believe South African regulators will ensure that long-term and strategic investors will ultimately control BAGL and Absa

* Fitch - Outlook on eight of Fitch's 19 African sovereign ratings is negative

