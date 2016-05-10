BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
May 10 Fitch:
* Fitch - Investors targeting African banks despite high risks
* Fitch - With exception of South Africa, sub-saharan African banks tend to have highly speculative fundamental credit quality
* Fitch - Believe South African regulators will ensure that long-term and strategic investors will ultimately control BAGL and Absa
* Fitch - Outlook on eight of Fitch's 19 African sovereign ratings is negative
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.