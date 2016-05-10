BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
May 10 Mastercard Inc :
* Apple pay now available to Canadian Mastercard cardholders
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.