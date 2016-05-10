UK draws record demand at sale of 40-year government bond

LONDON, May 16 Britain drew record demand from investors for a long-dated bond when it sold a 40-year gilt on Tuesday in its first syndicated bond sale for the 2017/18 financial year. Orders totalled 26.4 billion pounds ($34 billion) and the country's debt office sold a nominal 5 billion pounds of the gilt which matures in 2057 and carries a coupon of 1.75 percent . "There was clearly huge demand for the bond," Vatsala Datta, a fixed income strategist at Royal B