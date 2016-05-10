May 10 Radnet Inc :
* Subsequent to end of quarter, Radnet signed an agreement
to form a new joint venture with dignity health
* Radnet reports first quarter financial results, announces
its first health system joint venture in California and
reaffirms 2016 guidance ranges
* Radnet inc q1 shr loss $0.04
* Radnet inc q1 revenue $216.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view
$205 mln
* Radnet inc q1 shr view $0.01 -- thomson reuters
i/b/e/s
* Radnet inc - radnet reaffirms its previously
announced 2016 guidance ranges
* Radnet inc - radnet owns 55% of joint venture and
dignity health owns 45%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)