May 10 Radnet Inc :

* Subsequent to end of quarter, Radnet signed an agreement to form a new joint venture with dignity health

* Radnet reports first quarter financial results, announces its first health system joint venture in California and reaffirms 2016 guidance ranges

* Radnet inc q1 shr loss $0.04

* Radnet inc q1 revenue $216.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $205 mln

* Radnet inc q1 shr view $0.01 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Radnet inc - radnet reaffirms its previously announced 2016 guidance ranges

* Radnet inc - radnet owns 55% of joint venture and dignity health owns 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)