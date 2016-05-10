BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Haemonetics Corp
* On may 6, 2016, co committed to a plan for repositioning organization and cost structure; this involves reduction in number of employees
* Estimate actions will result in total pre-tax expenses of about $26 million, nearly all of charges will result in future cash outlays
Estimate that co will record substantially all these charges during fiscal 2017
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada