May 10 Haemonetics Corp

* On may 6, 2016, co committed to a plan for repositioning organization and cost structure; this involves reduction in number of employees

* Estimate actions will result in total pre-tax expenses of about $26 million, nearly all of charges will result in future cash outlays

* Estimate that co will record substantially all these charges during fiscal 2017