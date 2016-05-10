May 10 Johnson & Johnson

* In march, janssen pharmaceuticals received a civil investigative demand from the u.s. attorney's office for the southern district of new york

* Demand related to janssen's contractual relationships with pbms over period from jan 1, 2006 to present related to certain of jpi's pharma products

* Demand was issued in connection with an investigation under the false claims act