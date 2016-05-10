BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Unilife Corp
On may 9, 2016, following 2016 special meeting, the board determined to effect the reverse stock split on friday, may 13, 2016
Reverse stock split at a ratio of one share of common stock for every ten shares of common stock outstanding
Number of shares outstanding will be reduced from about 169.4 million to about 17 million concurrent with effectiveness of reverse stock split
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC