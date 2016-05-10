May 10 Unilife Corp

* On may 9, 2016, following 2016 special meeting, the board determined to effect the reverse stock split on friday, may 13, 2016

* Reverse stock split at a ratio of one share of common stock for every ten shares of common stock outstanding

* Number of shares outstanding will be reduced from about 169.4 million to about 17 million concurrent with effectiveness of reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)