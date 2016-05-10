CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
May 10 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc
* On May 7, unit entered certain modification of loan documents with Fifth Third Bank to amend its $35 million loan facility
* Loan modification extends maturity date of $5 million revolving line of credit from May 7, 2016 to May 7, 2018 - SEC filing
* Loan modification extends the draw period on the $30 million draw loan from March 9, 2016 to december 31, 2016
* Loan modification permits certain preferred stock redemptions Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 Britain drew record demand from investors for a long-dated bond when it sold a 40-year gilt on Tuesday in its first syndicated bond sale for the 2017/18 financial year. Orders totalled 26.4 billion pounds ($34 billion) and the country's debt office sold a nominal 5 billion pounds of the gilt which matures in 2057 and carries a coupon of 1.75 percent . "There was clearly huge demand for the bond," Vatsala Datta, a fixed income strategist at Royal B