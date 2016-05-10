May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings

* Believe legal, professional fees will remain above historic levels as we work through remaining matters-SEC filing

* Insurance coverage for addressing some legal issues to be exhausted due to settlement under securities class action MOU terms-SEC filing

* Says suspended share buyback plan until better able to evaluate long-term customer demand, assess operations and cash flow-SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XiSVZG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)