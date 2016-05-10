BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Vertex Energy Inc :
* Says on May 10, 2016, entered into unit purchase agreement with certain accredited investors
* Says pursuant to agreement, company agreed to sell to the investors an aggregate of approximately 12 million units
* Says total gross proceeds from the offering of the units will be approximately $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/24IdEIm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)