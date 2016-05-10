BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Crocs Inc
* Crocs, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenue increased 6.5% to $279.1 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 9.2% compared to Q1 of 2015.
* Qtrly revenue increased 6.5% to $279.1 million
* Expects Q2 2016 revenue in $340 to $350 million range compared to $345.7 million in Q2 of last year
* Qtrly net income attributable to common stockholders on a gaap basis was $6.4 million or $0.07 per diluted share.
* Revenue growth anticipated to be in mid-single digits, on a constant currency basis, in first half of year compared to first half of 2015
* Qtrly revenue growth is anticipated to be in mid-single digits, on a constant currency basis, in first half of year
* Qtrly net income attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis was $6.4 million or $0.07 per diluted share
* Q1 revenue increase was driven by positive response to co's spring/summer 2016 line and operational improvements
* Inventory was $186.1 million at March 31, 2016 compared to $168.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC