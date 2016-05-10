UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments Ltd
* Q1 loss before tax $2.3 million versus profit of $106,809 a year ago
* Co intends to raise further capital in order to fund the future asset acquisitions and expansions Source text (bit.ly/1T8Gr3C) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: