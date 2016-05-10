May 10 WSP Global Inc

* Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,483.0 million and $1,162.1 million, up 5.6 pct and 13.4 pct

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings of $33.1 million, or $0.33 per share

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders of $27.6 million, or $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)