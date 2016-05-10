UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp :
* Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for Q1 2016 was $0.94 per diluted common share
* Core earnings in Q1 2016 were $1.12 per diluted common share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $34.1 million versus $32.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $34.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: