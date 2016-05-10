UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Istanbul Stock Exchange:
* Via Gayrimenkul Yatrm Ortaklg shares to be listed on stock exchange as of May 11
* The company's shares to be listen on BIST IPO, BIST all, BIST Financial and BIST real estate investment trust indices
* Number of free floating shares will be considered as 19 percent of company shares of 90.0 million
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: