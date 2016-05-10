May 10 Macro Games SA :

* To raise capital by up to 1.2 million zlotys ($309,500) via a share issue of up to 11.7 million series E shares

* The shares will be issued at the issue price of 0.12 zloty each without pre-emptive rights ($1 = 3.8769 zlotys)