BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Precio Fishbone AB :
* Q1 net sales 46.7 million Swedish crowns ($5.73 million) versus 38.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITA 3.0 million crowns versus 3.5 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.1444 Swedish crowns)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC