May 11 Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Full-year 2016 guidance reiterated

* First-quarter revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically

* First-quarter adjusted free cash flow increased in constant currencies

* "Our overall performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our outlook for 2016" - CEO

* For 2016, the interim dividend will again be set at 25 pct of the prior year's total dividend