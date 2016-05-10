UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Pamplona :
* Raises USD1 billion for new TMT fund and makes inaugural investment in Dyn
* Fund will consider both control and minority investments; buyouts and recapitalizations; and rollups and consolidations within its target sectors
* Expects the fund to invest in 12 to 15 companies
* Announcing the appointment of two additional partners to co-manage the fund, Darren Battistoni and Hiren Mankodi
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: