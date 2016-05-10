UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Sagax AB :
* Acquires two properties in Helsinki for 48 million Swedish crowns ($5.88 million)
* Acquires two properties in Helsinki for 48 million Swedish crowns ($5.88 million)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: