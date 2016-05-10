UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 profit before taxation of 20.6 million rupees versus 15.3 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended March 2015 net revenue of 105.3 million rupees versus 108.2 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1T3aTtW Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: