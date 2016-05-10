BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 A. M. Castle & Co Qtrly Adjusted Non
* Net sales in the first quarter 2016 were $163.8 million, a decrease of $24.7 million
* a. m. Castle & co qtrly loss from continuing operations of $1.90 per diluted common share
* Qtrly loss per share $1.56
* Qtrly loss per share $1.56

* Gaap loss per common share from continuing operations $1.10
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC