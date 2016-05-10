May 10 A. M. Castle & Co Qtrly Adjusted Non

* Net sales in the first quarter 2016 were $163.8 million, a decrease of $24.7 million

* a. m. Castle & co qtrly loss from continuing operations of $1.90 per diluted common share

* Qtrly loss per share $1.56

* Gaap loss per common share from continuing operations $1.10