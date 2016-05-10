BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Monster Beverage Corp
* Monster beverage corporation commences modified dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $2.0 billion of its outstanding common stock
* Tender offer, which will be funded with cash on hand, begins may 10, 2016
* Offer to purchase shares of its common stock for cash at a price per share of not less than $142.00 and not greater than $160.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)