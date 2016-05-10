May 10 Monster Beverage Corp

* Monster beverage corporation commences modified dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $2.0 billion of its outstanding common stock

* Tender offer, which will be funded with cash on hand, begins may 10, 2016

* Offer to purchase shares of its common stock for cash at a price per share of not less than $142.00 and not greater than $160.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)