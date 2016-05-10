May 10 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm receives "fast track" designation for KP511, an investigational prodrug of hydromorphone

* Plans to seek approval of KP511/er under section 505(b)(2) of federal food, drug and cosmetic act

* Anticipated new drug application (NDA) submission as early as 2018