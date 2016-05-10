BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Kempharm Inc
* Kempharm receives "fast track" designation for KP511, an investigational prodrug of hydromorphone
* Plans to seek approval of KP511/er under section 505(b)(2) of federal food, drug and cosmetic act
* Anticipated new drug application (NDA) submission as early as 2018
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC