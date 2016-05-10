May 10 Noble Corporation Plc :
* Noble Corporation Plc announces agreement with
Freeport-Mcmoran
* Noble to receive $540 million payment plus potential $75
million in contingent payments
* In addition, noble can receive additional contingent
payments from freeport of $25 million and $50 million
* Expects to realize over $100 million in direct cost
savings as a result of contract terminations through crew
reductions and stacking procedure
* Agreement in connection with drilling contracts for
drillships noble sam croft and noble tom madden
* Noble also expects to realize over $100 million in direct
cost savings
* Freeport can make $540 million payment through a
combination of cash, freeport shares and up to $200 million in
near-term noble bonds
* Pursuant to agreement, drilling contracts will be
terminated, with operations ceasing as soon as practicable
