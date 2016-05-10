May 10 Dean Foods Co
* Presentation- competed for and won a significant long-term
agreement, totaling 40 million gallons annually, starting in
june
* Ceo- expect commodity costs to remain favorable as global
production growth continues to outpace demand
* Ceo - dialogue with wal-mart is ongoing, still believe
impact from walmart's planned milk plant will not be material to
our results
* Ceo on conf call - estimate new contract plus friendly's
acquisition to increase q2 volume growth rate by about 300 basis
points.
* Ceo on conf call - expect raw milk commodity costs to
remain benign for rest of year
