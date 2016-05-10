May 10 Amazon :
* Announces Amazon Video Direct, Giving Video Providers A
Self-Service program to reach amazon customers, including tens
of millions of prime members
* Amazon video direct available as an add-on subscription
through streaming partners program
* Creators from around world can make their videos available
to customers as part of prime video and earn royalties based on
hours streamed
* Amazon video direct offered as a one-time rental price or
a one-time purchase price
* Customers in u.s., uk, germany, austria, japan have access
to new movies, tv shows, docu-series and music videos from
content creators
* Launch of avd stars program, which gives video creators a
share of one million dollars per month based on customer
engagement with their title
* Will distribute to creators a monthly bonus from one
million dollar monthly fund, based on top 100 avd titles in
prime video
