May 10 Grupo Supervielle

* Grupo supervielle sa sees ipo of 104.2 million class b shares

* Grupo supervielle - Global offering consists of an offering in the u.s. And other countries outside argentina and concurrent offering in argentina

* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of adss in international offering is expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per ads

* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of class b shares in argentine offering expected to be between $2.20 and $2.60 per class b share