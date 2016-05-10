BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Apple to launch new mobile app
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app
May 10 Verte SA :
* Q1 revenue 4.7 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 4.9 million zlotys yoy
* Q1 net profit 212,567 zlotys versus loss of 42,892 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.8792 zlotys)
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell shares ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.