May 10 Moody's:

* Moody's outlines its view on China's contingent liabilities

* Many sovereigns, including China, are exposed to contingent liability risks from the banking system and state-owned enterprise (SOE) debt

* In the case of China, estimates that portion of SOE liabilities that could potentially require restructuring amounts to 20-25% of GDP

* Believes that without reform of SOEs in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise