BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
May 10 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS expands operations at San Antonio facility
* Project will add capacity for more than 150 more delivery vehicles - called "package cars"
* Expansion will add about 171,000 square feet, bringing building's footprint to more than 330,000 square feet
* Will also add 40 class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors that will be fueled by a new on-site CNG fueling station
* Building's team will continue to provide package pickup and delivery services during project which is expected to be complete mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.