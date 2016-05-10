BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
May 10 Mannatech Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 net sales for 2016 were $40.7 million , decrease of $3.7 million or 8.3% as compared to $44.4 million in the first quarter of 2015 Source text 1.usa.gov/1XjkguN Further company coverage:
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.