May 10 Medigene AG :

* Medigene announces issuance and number of new shares to settle milestone payment for start of phase II trial with dc vaccines

* Milestone payment in value of approx 3.2 million euros ($3.65 million) announced on April 1 will be settled through issuance of 392,875 new shares from authorized capital as part of capital increase through contributions in kind

* Thereby, company will increase its share capital of 19,688,960.00 euros up to 20,081,835.00 euros