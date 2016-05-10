Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
May 10 Rta Laboratuvarlari
* Q1 net profit of 1.7 million lira versus 2.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 7.9 million lira versus 7.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: