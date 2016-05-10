May 10 Borgwarner Inc
* Says watching North America vehicle inventory levels on
concerns related to slow down in auto industry later this year
* Says sees 30 pct of vehicles to have some sort of
electrified powertrain by 2025, but only 5 pct to be pure
electric
* Says lot of runway left for internal combustion engines
* Says building rapidly its power electronics and software
capability; and says is not done with M&A
* Says will do additional M&A to enable path to
electrification
