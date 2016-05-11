BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Safilo Group SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 net sales 301.6 million euros ($343.49 million) versus 324.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 19.8 million euros versus 31.4 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1T3VCws Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer