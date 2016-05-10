BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
May 10 SABMiller Plc :
* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa merger parties welcome competition tribunal approval for formation of CCBA
* Parties said decision is an endorsement that merger will support business agenda within broader South African political and social context
* Merger parties expect transaction to complete as soon as practicable.
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.