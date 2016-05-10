UPDATE 3-Home Depot's profit tops on higher sales of big-ticket items
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 10 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 85.2 million euros ($97.0 million)versus 95.6 million euros a year ago
* Says targeting significant EBITDA growth in 2016 and is reaffirming the financial objectives defined in BiG 2018
* To pursue the growth of its core business in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the company average