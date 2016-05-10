Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
May 10 Molmed SpA :
* Q1 net loss 4.1 million euros ($4.67 million) versus loss 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 5.3 million euros versus 2.7 million euros a year ago
* Confirms the outlook already provided for FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/21T0RkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: