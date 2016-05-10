UPDATE 3-Home Depot's profit tops on higher sales of big-ticket items
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 10 Stern Groep NV :
* Q1 net revenue up 9.8 percent at 285.2 million euros ($324.6 million)
* Q1 EBIT up 13.7 percent at 4.1 million euros
* Q1 result after tax is 2.4 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YjV99t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
* On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the company average