May 10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :

* Has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with morgan stanley to enable purchase of up to a maximum of 2,500,000 ordinary shares

* Morgan stanley will make its trading decisions in relation to purchase of company's securities independently of, and uninfluenced by company