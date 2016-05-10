May 10 Heritage Village Water Company:
* Heritage village water company says parties have reached
an agreement for Heritage Village Water Company to join
Connecticut water
* Says acquisition will be executed through a
stock-for-stock merger transaction valued at approximately $15.8
million
* Says holders of Heritage Village Water Co common stock
will receive shares of CTWS common stock in a tax-free exchange
* Says transaction reflects a total enterprise value of
approximately $20.6 million
* Will maintain its current name, Heritage Village Water Co,
will become sister company to Connecticut water and Maine water
* Merger will not affect rates or service for any of those
water company customers
