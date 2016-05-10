May 10 Phillips 66 Partners LP:

* On May 4, Co, Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC entered into an underwriting agreement - SEC filing

* Agreement for offer and sale of an aggregate of 11 million common units at a price to public of $52.40 per firm unit

* Proceeds to be used to repay portion of notes assumed in acquisition of standish refined petroleum products pipeline Source text -1.usa.gov/21TyLFT Further company coverage: