BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Citadel Securities said to be in talks to buy Citigroup's electronic trading unit- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/1Wo1rHU)
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.