Fitch Affirms Swedbank at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swedbank AB's (Swedbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-', and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned Swedbank a 'AA-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to signific