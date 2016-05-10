May 10 The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)

* Conditions required for creditors to fund $111 million bond purchase under Prepa's RSA and related documents have been satisfied

* As a result creditors are required to fund $111 million bond purchase on may 12, 2016

* Paid $111 million in interest to creditors in Jan 2016 in reliance on creditors' agreement to relend same amount if two milestones occurred (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )