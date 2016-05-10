UPDATE 3-Home Depot's profit tops on higher sales of big-ticket items
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Wal- Mart filed a lawsuit against Visa saying payments network is preventing it from requiring customers to verify their purchases -WSJ
Source (on.wsj.com/1WnSOx3) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
* On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the company average