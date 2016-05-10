May 10 Terraform Global Inc :
* Entered into a third amendment to its credit and guaranty
agreement
* Amendment reduces aggregate amount of revolving
commitments to $350 million
* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver
unaudited qtrly financial statements for quarter ending March 31
to June 30, 2016
* Amendment extends date by which co must deliver financial
statements for fiscal year 2015
* Amendment extends date by which holdings must deliver
unaudited qtrly financial statements for qtrs ending June 30
and Sept 30, 2016
* Amendment extends date by which to deliver unaudited qtrly
financial statements to date that is 75 days after end of
respective quarter
