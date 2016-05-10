May 10 Terraform Power Inc :
* Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered into a sixth
amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement
* Amendment extends date by which Terraform Power, LLC must
deliver 2015 financial statements to may 28, 2016 from may 7,
2016
* Amendment extends date by which co must deliver unaudited
qtrly financial statements for quarter ending march 31, 2016 to
may 28, 2016
* "continues to work constructively with its lenders and
intends to seek additional amendments under revolver as
necessary"
* Approved retention awards to "encourage" certain employees
of sunedison, units to remain employed by sunedison
* Chairman and interim chief executive officer Blackmore did
not receive a retention award
