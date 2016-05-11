UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank wants former bosses to pay for past misconduct
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds CEO comments)
May 10 Essendant Inc :
* Essendant's acquisition of wholesale business from Staples called off due to preliminary injunction ruling
* Disappointed that we are not able to close on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds CEO comments)
* Files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing